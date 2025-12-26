Left Menu

Junior National Kho Kho Championship to begin in Bengaluru from Wednesday

The teams have been divided into eight groups each.It is a festival of Kho Kho in which young talents from all across the country compete for the title.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 17:29 IST
Junior National Kho Kho Championship to begin in Bengaluru from Wednesday
  • Country:
  • India

Around 35 boys and as many girls teams will compete in the 44th Junior National Kho Kho Championship to be held in Bengaluru from December 31 to January 4.

Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir, Puducherry, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Delhi are the Union Territories participating in the Championship. The teams have been divided into eight groups each.

''It is a festival of Kho Kho in which young talents from all across the country compete for the title. Identification of the talent and its recognition plays an important role in promoting sport and sportspersons as we religiously aim for Kho Kho's inclusion in the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Olympics,'' said Sudhanshu Mittal, President, Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India opt to bowl against Sri Lanka in 3rd women's T20I

India opt to bowl against Sri Lanka in 3rd women's T20I

 India
2
Delhi court grants bail to six accused in India Gate protest case

Delhi court grants bail to six accused in India Gate protest case

 India
3
Yemen separatists accuse Saudi Arabia of launching airstrikes against their forces

Yemen separatists accuse Saudi Arabia of launching airstrikes against their ...

 Yemen
4
Unfortunate PIL was dismissed, will not let the issue die: Mehbooba on inmate transfer plea ruling

Unfortunate PIL was dismissed, will not let the issue die: Mehbooba on inmat...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025