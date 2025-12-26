Junior National Kho Kho Championship to begin in Bengaluru from Wednesday
The teams have been divided into eight groups each.It is a festival of Kho Kho in which young talents from all across the country compete for the title.
Around 35 boys and as many girls teams will compete in the 44th Junior National Kho Kho Championship to be held in Bengaluru from December 31 to January 4.
Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir, Puducherry, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Delhi are the Union Territories participating in the Championship. The teams have been divided into eight groups each.
''It is a festival of Kho Kho in which young talents from all across the country compete for the title. Identification of the talent and its recognition plays an important role in promoting sport and sportspersons as we religiously aim for Kho Kho's inclusion in the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Olympics,'' said Sudhanshu Mittal, President, Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI).
