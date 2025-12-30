Left Menu

West Bengal CM Accuses BJP of a Political 'Scam' with AI-Driven Voter Rolls

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP of manipulating voter rolls in a scheme involving artificial intelligence, risking the deletion of legitimate voters. She vows TMC's protest at the Election Commission's Delhi office and demands accountability, raising concerns over alleged harassment and coercion during elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bankura | Updated: 30-12-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 16:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has leveled serious allegations against the BJP, accusing them of executing a 'scam' under the guise of the Special Intelligence Review (SIR) with assistance from artificial intelligence.

Addressing a rally in Bankura, Banerjee claimed that the SIR process has led to the deaths of around 60 individuals, with the elderly being unfairly summoned for document verification. She asserted that AI has been used to illicitly delete an estimated 54 lakh voter names, falsifying responsibilities onto Election Registration Officers (EROs). Members of the ERO association have reportedly denied such involvement.

In her fiery speech, Banerjee emphasized that if any legitimate voter's name is removed, the Trinamool Congress will stage a protest at the Election Commission in Delhi. She also criticized the lack of transparency from the EC and announced intentions to seek judicial intervention if needed, asserting that these disruptions are politically motivated to hinder voting rights.

