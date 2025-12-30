BJP Alleges Karnataka's Government Caving to Delhi's Influence

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday accused Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar of making a 'U-Turn' on the eviction of alleged illegal houses in Bengaluru's Kogilu Layout, attributing this reversal to pressure from their party high command in Delhi.

Addressing the media in Belagavi, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra criticized the duo for changing their stance on demolishing illegal constructions, insisting that decisions affecting Karnataka appeared to be dictated from outside the state. Vijayendra announced plans for statewide protests after the party's core committee meeting scheduled for January 5.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje echoed these sentiments at the BJP state office in Bengaluru, demanding a high-level investigation into illegal migration and alleged connections to drug networks. She accused Congress leaders of undue interference and questioned the current government's constitutional authority to act independently.

(With inputs from agencies.)