The Russian-installed governor of Kherson, Vladimir Saldo, has accused Ukraine of launching a deadly drone strike during New Year celebrations, resulting in 24 deaths. The attack allegedly targeted a hotel and café in the southern Ukrainian region.

Saldo's claims, made on the Telegram messaging service, suggest that three drones were responsible for the attack in Khorly, a coastal village. Despite these assertions, no substantial evidence has been presented, complicating efforts to confirm the incident independently.

While Ukrainian military officials have yet to respond to these accusations, Russian state news agencies have reported 24 deaths and 29 injuries, according to Russia's emergencies ministry. Kherson, which Russia annexed in 2022, remains a contentious area amid ongoing conflict.

