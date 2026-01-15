Left Menu

Whole Milk Makes a Comeback in School Cafeterias

Whole milk is reintroduced in school cafeterias as President Trump signs a bill nullifying restrictions on higher-fat milk options from the Obama era. This change comes amid the new Dietary Guidelines for Americans, endorsing whole milk as part of a healthy diet for students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2026 03:47 IST | Created: 15-01-2026 03:47 IST
Whole Milk Makes a Comeback in School Cafeterias
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a sweeping move, whole milk is set to return to school cafeterias nationwide. President Donald Trump signed a bill overturning the Obama-era limits on higher-fat milk options, marking a significant shift in school nutrition policy.

The Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act allows schools to serve whole and 2 percent milk, alongside low-fat options like soy milk for students with dietary restrictions. This decision follows the latest Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which advocate for full-fat dairy as part of a healthy diet.

The dairy industry praised this change, while experts noted potential benefits in preventing obesity. Although some schools may take time to adapt, the change is set to benefit 30 million students in the National School Lunch Program.

TRENDING

1
Emergency Return: SpaceX Crew Dragon's Race Against Time

Emergency Return: SpaceX Crew Dragon's Race Against Time

 Global
2
Greenland's Future: Tensions Rise Over U.S. Ambitions

Greenland's Future: Tensions Rise Over U.S. Ambitions

 Global
3
Monetary Diplomacy: U.S. and Japan Discuss Exchange Rate Stability

Monetary Diplomacy: U.S. and Japan Discuss Exchange Rate Stability

 United States
4
Petrokina Leads in Stunning Comeback at European Skating Championships

Petrokina Leads in Stunning Comeback at European Skating Championships

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026