Whole Milk Makes a Comeback in School Cafeterias

In a sweeping move, whole milk is set to return to school cafeterias nationwide. President Donald Trump signed a bill overturning the Obama-era limits on higher-fat milk options, marking a significant shift in school nutrition policy.

The Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act allows schools to serve whole and 2 percent milk, alongside low-fat options like soy milk for students with dietary restrictions. This decision follows the latest Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which advocate for full-fat dairy as part of a healthy diet.

The dairy industry praised this change, while experts noted potential benefits in preventing obesity. Although some schools may take time to adapt, the change is set to benefit 30 million students in the National School Lunch Program.