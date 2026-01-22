Sudan's Alarming Education Crisis Amidst Civil War
Over eight million Sudanese children are out of school due to civil war, causing an education crisis. Many schools are closed or used as shelters, and aid is urgently needed. Teachers face unpaid salaries, threatening a total education system breakdown, says Save The Children.
More than eight million school-age children in Sudan are currently out of education due to the ongoing civil war, according to a report by Save the Children released on Thursday. This crisis is causing one of the most severe disruptions to education globally.
Inger Ashing, CEO of Save the Children International, highlighted the international community's failure to assist Sudan's children during a briefing from Stockholm. Over 500 days of education have been missed since the conflict began in April 2023, surpassing school closures during the COVID pandemic.
Reports indicate recent drone strikes in the city of al-Obeid, North Kordofan, with significant civilian casualties. Aid groups call for urgent support to famine-affected areas, while the education system is at risk of collapse without funding for teacher salaries and resources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
