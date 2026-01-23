Celebrating Jharkhand's Statehood: A Vision of Global Collaboration

In London, Chief Minister Hemant Soren celebrated Jharkhand's 25th anniversary as a state, alongside students benefiting from a significant India-UK scholarship programme. This event unfolded at Westminster Chapel, where scholars of the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda scheme showcased local tunes and poetry.

In collaboration with the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the scholarship aims to nurture marginalized communities from Jharkhand. In his speech, Soren emphasized the programme's role in equipping students to reach international heights. Additionally, he discussed expanding cooperation in education and conservation with Indo-Pacific Minister Seema Malhotra.

The focus of Soren's visit extends beyond education. It includes strengthening Jharkhand's international presence through investment, policy collaboration, and interaction with the Indian diaspora. These efforts aim to foster economic development and create a sustainable future for the state.