Celebrating Jharkhand's Statehood: A Vision of Global Collaboration

Jharkhand's 25th statehood anniversary was marked by Chief Minister Hemant Soren's visit to London where he celebrated with students benefiting from an India-UK scholarship programme. The event emphasized educational collaboration and conservation, further enhancing Jharkhand's global partnerships in diverse fields including heritage conservation and economic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-01-2026 18:41 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 18:41 IST
Celebrating Jharkhand's Statehood: A Vision of Global Collaboration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In London, Chief Minister Hemant Soren celebrated Jharkhand's 25th anniversary as a state, alongside students benefiting from a significant India-UK scholarship programme. This event unfolded at Westminster Chapel, where scholars of the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda scheme showcased local tunes and poetry.

In collaboration with the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the scholarship aims to nurture marginalized communities from Jharkhand. In his speech, Soren emphasized the programme's role in equipping students to reach international heights. Additionally, he discussed expanding cooperation in education and conservation with Indo-Pacific Minister Seema Malhotra.

The focus of Soren's visit extends beyond education. It includes strengthening Jharkhand's international presence through investment, policy collaboration, and interaction with the Indian diaspora. These efforts aim to foster economic development and create a sustainable future for the state.

