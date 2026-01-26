Dream Deferred: The Saga of Patrick Thaw's Pursuit of Education Amidst Travel Bans

In a bittersweet twist, Patrick Thaw finds himself far from his Ann Arbour campus, participating in classes virtually from Singapore. This unexpected disruption arose midway through his journey at the University of Michigan, courtesy of a travel ban affecting students from Myanmar among other countries.

The travel ban is one of many hurdles introduced by the Trump administration that simplified educational access for international students, further complicated by delays in student visas. Universities are scrambling to offer solutions, including virtual learning and international partnerships to keep these students in the loop.

While Thaw sought refuge in Singapore, grappling with uncertainty, he explored global college options, saying farewell to Michigan for now. Aspiring to continue his higher education, he hopes to join the University of Toronto—a university within reach, yet far from home.