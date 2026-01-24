Judge Blocks Trump's TPS Termination for Myanmar Nationals

A federal judge has ordered a halt to the Trump administration's termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Myanmar citizens, affecting approximately 4,000 individuals in the U.S. This decision comes amid a lawsuit challenging the termination, with claims that the action lacks a substantial basis.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly's ruling blocks the decision to end deportation protections for Myanmar nationals, postponing the change that was initially set to take effect. The ruling comes in response to concerns over ongoing human rights issues in Myanmar and questions the motives behind the TPS termination.

The Trump administration, which has faced criticism for its hardline immigration policies, argued that Myanmar's situation had improved. However, the judge suggested the administration's decision might be aimed at reducing immigration broadly, rather than based on changes within Myanmar.

