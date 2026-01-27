A New Era for Equity: UGC Regulations Stir Debate

In response to widespread protests and a Supreme Court challenge, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has reassured the public that the new UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, will prevent discrimination and will not be misused. These regulations aim to advance fairness in education.

The regulations require all higher education institutions in India to establish 'equity committees' and 'Equal Opportunity Centres' to address complaints of discrimination and support disadvantaged groups. The initiative has, however, stirred debate due to its non-inclusionary definition of caste-based discrimination.

While critics argue the regulations exclude major marginalized categories from institutional protection, Pradhan emphasized that the UGC and government bodies remain committed to the constitutional values, ensuring a harmonized approach towards promoting social equity across campuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)