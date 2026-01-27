UGC's 2026 Equity Regulations Spark National Uproar

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced fresh Equity Regulations for 2026, setting off protests and demonstrations nationwide. The new framework aims to supplant the 2012 anti-discrimination rules with a binding format mandating higher education institutions to implement equity measures.

Despite assurances from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan that the regulations won't lead to harassment, a plea challenging the regulations has been filed in the Supreme Court. Critics argue that the regulations' narrow definition of caste discrimination excludes certain categories from protection. The rules mandate forming equity committees inclusive of OBCs, SCs, STs, PwDs, and women in universities.

Tasked with eradicating discrimination and fostering equity in higher education, these committees have sparked concern among 'general' categories, fearing bias exclusion. Moving beyond advisory roles, institutions are compelled to establish equal opportunity centres and comply with regulations or risk exclusions from UGC programs, raising national debate and scrutiny.

