Left Menu

Iran's Rial Plummets as Protests and Economic Turmoil Persist

Iran's currency, the rial, has reached a historic low against the U.S. dollar amidst ongoing economic struggles and nationwide protests. The unrest, fueled by the deteriorating economic situation and demands for political change, has led to significant policy changes including subsidy reforms. Security challenges persist, with a high death toll reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 19:58 IST
Iran's Rial Plummets as Protests and Economic Turmoil Persist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran's currency hit an unprecedented low, trading at 1,500,000 rials per U.S. dollar, as reported by Iranian currency tracking websites. The steep drop comes on the heels of widespread protests over the rial's diminishing value.

Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati suggested the forex market was naturally adjusting, despite the rial losing 5% of its value this month. The initial protests, which erupted over economic stress at Tehran's Grand Bazaar, evolved into broader demands for political reforms, challenging Iran's clerical regime.

In response to inflation and economic instability, the government launched subsidy reforms to replace preferential currency exchanges for importers with direct cash transfers to residents. Despite these efforts, inflation climbed sharply, with year-on-year rates hitting 60%. In a parallel struggle, Iran faces an ongoing internet blackout, citing security concerns amid rising death tolls linked to the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026