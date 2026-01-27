Kerala MP Sentenced as Protests Stir Tensions in State Assembly

In a significant development, Vadakara Member of Parliament (MP) Shafi Parambil has been sentenced by a court in Kerala's Palakkad district in connection with a protest from 2022 that involved blocking a National Highway. The protest was sparked by alleged vandalism at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's office by SFI workers. The court ordered simple imprisonment until the rising of the court and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on Parambil.

Parambil, identified as the primary accused, had previously evaded court appearances, resulting in an arrest warrant being issued against him last week. In related proceedings, P Sarin, a former Youth Congress worker who has since joined the Left, was fined Rs 500 and similarly sentenced to simple imprisonment for his involvement in the protest.

Amidst this judicial action, political turbulence escalates over the Sabarimala gold theft case. The leader of the opposition in the Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan, has called for the resignation of the Devaswom Minister, demanding a pressure-free investigation from the state leadership. As part of their protest, two opposition members have begun a satyagraha outside the Assembly, while still actively engaging in legislative activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)