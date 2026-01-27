Left Menu

UP Protests Erupt Over UGC's New Equity Regulations

Protests in Uttar Pradesh's districts, including Aligarh and Kushinagar, ignite against UGC's new equity regulations in higher education. Student groups demand immediate revocation, fearing increased discrimination. Demonstrators warn of intensified actions unless demands are met. The regulations aim to stop caste-based discrimination but face criticism for potentially deepening social divides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-01-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 18:28 IST
UP Protests Erupt Over UGC's New Equity Regulations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a wave of dissent, protests have erupted across multiple districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Aligarh, Sambhal, and Kushinagar, in response to new regulations introduced by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Student organizations are vehemently calling for an immediate rollback of the policy.

Aligarh witnessed members of the Rashtrawadi Chaatra Sangathan and Kshatriya Mahasabha blockading the vehicle of BJP MP Anoop Pradhan, demanding a revocation of the rules. Protestors burned effigies and directed slogans at Prime Minister Modi, threatening to amplify their protests if their demands aren't met.

The UGC's new framework, aimed at preventing caste-based discrimination, has sparked fears of potential reverse discrimination among general category students. While intended to foster fairness, many believe it could exacerbate social tensions on university campuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026