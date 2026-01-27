UP Protests Erupt Over UGC's New Equity Regulations
Protests in Uttar Pradesh's districts, including Aligarh and Kushinagar, ignite against UGC's new equity regulations in higher education. Student groups demand immediate revocation, fearing increased discrimination. Demonstrators warn of intensified actions unless demands are met. The regulations aim to stop caste-based discrimination but face criticism for potentially deepening social divides.
In a wave of dissent, protests have erupted across multiple districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Aligarh, Sambhal, and Kushinagar, in response to new regulations introduced by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Student organizations are vehemently calling for an immediate rollback of the policy.
Aligarh witnessed members of the Rashtrawadi Chaatra Sangathan and Kshatriya Mahasabha blockading the vehicle of BJP MP Anoop Pradhan, demanding a revocation of the rules. Protestors burned effigies and directed slogans at Prime Minister Modi, threatening to amplify their protests if their demands aren't met.
The UGC's new framework, aimed at preventing caste-based discrimination, has sparked fears of potential reverse discrimination among general category students. While intended to foster fairness, many believe it could exacerbate social tensions on university campuses.
