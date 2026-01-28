Stalin Unveils Welfare Boost for Muslims, Criticizes AIADMK

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has rolled out several welfare initiatives aimed at benefiting the Muslim community, including plans for a new Waqf Tribunal in Coimbatore and identification of lands for Kabristans in areas lacking burial grounds. He launched these initiatives at the Mahalla Jamath Coordination State Conference.

Stalin accused the AIADMK of betraying minority communities to appease central authorities in Delhi. These allegations were made during his address at the conference organized by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). Five significant welfare measures were announced, highlighting the Dravidian government's longstanding alliance with the Muslim community.

Among the welfare benefits, Stalin noted an increase in pension amounts for Ulamas and subsidies for two-wheeler purchases. On a political note, Stalin remarked on the AIADMK's support for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and criticized their parliamentary conduct, reinforcing his administration's commitment to minority welfare and opposition to CAA.