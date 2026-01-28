Left Menu

Stalin Unveils Welfare Boost for Muslims, Criticizes AIADMK

Tamil Nadu's CM M K Stalin announced a range of welfare measures for the Muslim community, such as a new Waqf Tribunal and increased pensions. He criticized the opposition AIADMK for betraying minorities to please Delhi, while emphasizing DMK's historical ties with the Muslim community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:54 IST
Stalin Unveils Welfare Boost for Muslims, Criticizes AIADMK
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has rolled out several welfare initiatives aimed at benefiting the Muslim community, including plans for a new Waqf Tribunal in Coimbatore and identification of lands for Kabristans in areas lacking burial grounds. He launched these initiatives at the Mahalla Jamath Coordination State Conference.

Stalin accused the AIADMK of betraying minority communities to appease central authorities in Delhi. These allegations were made during his address at the conference organized by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). Five significant welfare measures were announced, highlighting the Dravidian government's longstanding alliance with the Muslim community.

Among the welfare benefits, Stalin noted an increase in pension amounts for Ulamas and subsidies for two-wheeler purchases. On a political note, Stalin remarked on the AIADMK's support for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and criticized their parliamentary conduct, reinforcing his administration's commitment to minority welfare and opposition to CAA.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026