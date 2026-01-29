Left Menu

Supreme Court Stays UGC's Controversial Equity Regulations Amid Social Tensions

The Supreme Court has put a hold on UGC's recent Equity Regulations, citing concerns about vague language and potential for misuse, which could cause social division. Political leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati have expressed support for this decision, stressing the need for clear intentions and inclusive discussions.

The Supreme Court has stayed the University Grants Commission's (UGC) recently implemented Equity Regulations, deemed 'vague' and 'open to misuse,' averting potential social division. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Ministers, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, hailed the decision, highlighting the necessity for clarity in legal language and intention.

Yadav emphasized that justice requires both precise language and sincere intent, ensuring fairness without oppression. Similarly, Mayawati criticized the UGC's new regulations for fostering social tension by failing to consider comprehensive representation across societal lines.

Concerns about caste-based discrimination prompted this legal intervention, as protests erupted over the UGC's non-inclusive approach. The Supreme Court's directive advocated for inclusive deliberations, returning to pre-2023 regulations pending further review by a panel of expert jurists.

