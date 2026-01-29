Magic Bus Pioneers 'AI for Masses' Initiative to Bridge Skills Gap

Magic Bus India Foundation is advancing its 'AI for Masses' initiative to equip youth from underserved communities with vital AI skills, preparing them for the AI-driven economy. This effort is highlighted by the Employers Summit Series, a precursor to the India AI Impact Summit 2026, emphasizing AI's inclusive and ethical inclusion in the workforce.

This series, spanning several major Indian cities, aims to enhance the connection between employers and young talent, fostering demand-driven skill pathways. By uniting stakeholders from various sectors, it aims to align industry needs with grassroots realities to democratize AI skill access, thereby creating an AI-ready workforce at scale.

As a leading NGO in education and skilling, Magic Bus is committed to ensuring no youth is left behind in the evolving job market. Their AI programmes focus on delivering future-ready skills irrespective of socio-economic barriers, paving the way for sustainable employment and breaking poverty cycles in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)