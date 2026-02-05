Left Menu

Empowering Future Leaders: Meridian Schools Partners with HOAG for Innovative Leadership Lab

Meridian Schools Hyderabad has collaborated with HOAG to offer the HOAG Leadership Lab, a program aimed at developing leadership and future-ready skills in students. This initiative includes five immersive chapters held over the academic year, engaging 1,200 students at various Hyderabad campuses.

Hyderabad, India | February 05, 2026: Meridian Schools Hyderabad is taking a significant step in leadership education by partnering with HOAG to introduce the HOAG Leadership Lab. This initiative, central to Meridian's educational ethos, aims to cultivate leadership traits and future-ready skills among students.

The partnership will roll out five chapters of the Leadership Lab during the academic year across Meridian's Hyderabad campuses, targeting students between the ages of 11 and 17. Each chapter spans two immersive days, focusing on real-world challenges and strategic thinking.

Ms. Tejaswi Butta, CEO of Meridian Schools Hyderabad, emphasized the alignment with the school's mission of nurturing young, reflective leaders. Adetya VN Chopra, Founder of HOAG, highlighted the importance of developing leadership skills early in life. This collaboration underscores a commitment to fostering leadership capabilities in students.

