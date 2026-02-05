Left Menu

Modi's Insightful Talk: Pariksha Pe Charcha on Stress-Free Exams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss stress-free exams and focus on learning during the Pariksha Pe Charcha episode. The interactive event, available on major OTT platforms, involves millions of participants and aims to address examination-related challenges while nurturing confidence among students across India.

Updated: 05-02-2026 23:06 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his upcoming participation in the Pariksha Pe Charcha episode, set to air on Friday. The event will feature discussions on remaining stress-free during exams and focusing on learning, reflecting Modi's dedication to student welfare.

Pariksha Pe Charcha, a platform for Modi's interaction with students, has been held across various Indian cities like Devmogra, Coimbatore, Raipur, Guwahati, and at his official residence in Delhi. Modi aims to provide practical advice on overcoming exam challenges and nurturing self-confidence among young learners.

This year, participation in Pariksha Pe Charcha has soared with more than 6.76 crore individuals taking part. The session will also be available on OTT platforms, including SonyLiv, PrimeVideo, and Zee5, expanding its accessibility to a broader audience.

