Empowering Students: Confidence Over Marksheets
Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, in the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026' event, advised students to face exams confidently, emphasizing mindset and self-belief over marks. Encouraging balanced activities and time management, Sood stressed the real measure of success lies beyond academic scores, promoting diverse career paths over traditional ones.
In an enlightening session of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026', Delhi's Education Minister Ashish Sood urged students to approach exams with confidence and balance, asserting that marksheets should not define one's identity.
Speaking at CM Shri School, Sood emphasized that real strength lies in mindset and self-belief, encouraging students to see exams as learning experiences rather than a source of fear. He lauded Prime Minister Modi's initiative for focusing on mental well-being over academic scores.
Sood advised students to maintain a healthy balance between studies, sports, and other activities, and suggested daily to-do lists for productivity. Acknowledging different talents, he stressed success isn't limited to IITs or medical colleges, but also includes fields like arts and science.
