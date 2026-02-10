Left Menu

XLRI Achieves Record Placement with Rs 1.1 Crore Offer for 2024-26 Batch

XLRI concluded its placement process for the 2024-26 batch with a top offer of Rs 1.1 crore. In total, 145 recruiters, including giants like Google and Amazon, made 576 domestic and two international offers. The average salary was Rs 31.40 lakh per annum, marking a successful placement season.

XLRI has successfully wrapped up its placement drive for the 2024-26 batch, securing a remarkable highest salary package of Rs 1.1 crore per annum. The institution announced that a total of 145 recruiters participated, offering 576 domestic positions and two international posts at its Jamshedpur and Delhi-NCR campuses.

The average annual salary extended to students across both campuses reached Rs 31.40 lakh. Significantly, the highest domestic salary offered was Rs 59 lakh, while the international top offer matched the Rs 1.1 crore figure. The median compensation for the batch's PGDM (BM) and PGDM (HRM) students was Rs 29 lakh per annum.

The placement titles primarily included positions in consulting, BFSI, and sales and marketing sectors. Notable recruiters comprised prestigious names such as Accenture Strategy, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, EY Parthenon, Amazon, Flipkart, and Google. Director Father S George expressed satisfaction, crediting the success in the face of challenging economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

