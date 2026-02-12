Left Menu

Foreigner creates row at Paharganj hotel over 'free stay', cuts himself with knife

A Turkmenistan national was admitted to a hospital after he cut himself with a knife outside a hotel in an inebriated state in central Delhis Paharganj, police said on Thursday. A medical examination confirmed that he was heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident, the police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 13:24 IST
A Turkmenistan national was admitted to a hospital after he cut himself with a knife outside a hotel in an inebriated state in central Delhi's Paharganj, police said on Thursday. The incident took place outside White Glow Hotel, where the man, Jeyhun, had stayed between January 20 and February 10 this year, they said. On February 11, Jeyhun returned to the hotel in an unstable condition, allegedly due to being under the influence of an intoxicating substance. He demanded accommodation despite claiming that he had no money, the police said. The hotel staff told him that no rooms were available, following which he became agitated, and used a knife in his possession to inflict injuries on his throat, they said. The hotel management alerted the local beat police, but by the time they intervened, Jeyhun had already suffered significant blood loss. Jeyhun was rushed to Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) Hospital where he was admitted for emergency treatment. A medical examination confirmed that he was heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident, the police said.

