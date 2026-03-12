Delhi's Dining Dilemma: LPG Shortage Forces Eateries to a Standstill

The bustling food scene in Delhi has come to a grinding halt as a critical shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) hampers operations in restaurants and street food stalls citywide. Numerous establishments have temporarily shut down due to the lack of gas supply, disrupting regular kitchen operations.

Business owners report substantial financial losses while facing difficulties in obtaining LPG cylinders. The crux of the issue leaves staff in limbo, worried about their livelihoods. Restaurants operating 24/7, like those under the Tadka Rani chain, have been notably hit, as interrupted operations instantly lead to revenue loss.

Street vendors, forming an integral part of Delhi's culinary landscape, are also caught in this predicament. With black market LPG cylinder prices soaring, many vendors are struggling to keep their businesses afloat. Stakeholders are hopeful that regular gas supply resumes promptly, allowing normalcy to return to this vital sector of the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)