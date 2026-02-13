Left Menu

Engineering student commits suicide at pvt varsity in Vadodara

A 21-year-old engineering student allegedly died by suicide in the hostel of a private university in Gujarats Vadodara district, police said on Friday. The student, Meet Jagdish Patel, a native of Mumbai, was found hanging in his room at Tagore Bhawan boys hostel on the campus of Parul University on Thursday morning, an official said.

PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 13-02-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 16:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old engineering student allegedly died by suicide in the hostel of a private university in Gujarat's Vadodara district, police said on Friday. The student, Meet Jagdish Patel, a native of Mumbai, was found hanging in his room at Tagore Bhawan boys' hostel on the campus of Parul University on Thursday morning, an official said. He said the fourth-year B.Tech student went to his room on Wednesday night but did not come out the following morning. The room was locked from the inside, and when he failed to respond to repeated knocks, the hostel warden peeked in from the window and found the student hanging from the ceiling fan, the official said. Patel had used a bedsheet to hang himself, sub-inspector D R Desai said. He said that while no suicide note was found at the scene, Patel's mobile phone has been sent for forensic analysis. An accidental death report has been registered, and a probe is underway to ascertain the reason for the extreme step, the official said.

