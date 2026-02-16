Left Menu

Triumphant Twelve: JEE-Main 2026 Perfect Scorers Revealed

Twelve candidates achieved a perfect 100 score in JEE-Main 2026, with most from Rajasthan. Over 13 lakh took the exam, where nine questions were dropped. The NTA used rigorous measures like live CCTV, 5G jammers, and Aadhaar-based E-KYC for a fair exam process.

Twelve candidates have achieved the pinnacle of success by securing perfect scores in the JEE-Main 2026 engineering exam, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). With over 13.04 lakh aspirants, the exam saw the highest number of top scorers from Rajasthan.

Sources indicate that discrepancies prompted the NTA to drop nine questions from the answer key, awarding full marks for those respective shifts. This year, eleven of the top scorers come from the general category, with aspirants originating from Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Odisha, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Telangana.

The NTA implemented advanced measures to ensure examination integrity, employing live CCTV surveillance, 5G jammers, and the OTP-based Aadhaar E-KYC to thwart impersonation. The enhanced security framework underscores the NTA's commitment to maintaining the sanctity of these pivotal exams.

