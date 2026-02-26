Punjab's Digital Classroom Revolution: Upgrading Schools with Cutting-Edge Tech
Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains launches a Rs 400 crore project to modernize government schools with new computer systems and interactive panels under 'Punjab Sikhya Kranti'. The initiative aims to make digital literacy a fundamental right in public education while addressing teacher qualifications.
- Country:
- India
Punjab's Education Minister, Harjot Singh Bains, announced a transformative Rs 400 crore digitalisation initiative to modernize government schools across the state. The project promises to replace outdated equipment with cutting-edge technology, fundamentally altering the learning landscape in Punjab.
Under the 'Punjab Sikhya Kranti' program, 38,649 new desktops are being distributed to 5,012 government schools, with dedicated computer labs established in 5,000 of these institutions. The initiative includes the installation of 8,268 interactive flat panels to foster smart learning environments, ensuring digital literacy is accessible to all students, not just those in private schools.
In response to concerns about teacher qualifications, the Minister reassured educators that their jobs are secure. Legal solutions are being pursued to address anxieties among teachers regarding the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), following a Supreme Court ruling that requires in-service teachers to pass the test to retain their positions.
