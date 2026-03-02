Left Menu

Madism Digital Literature Festival: A New Era of E-Literature

Kerala introduces the Madism Digital Literature Festival 2026, Asia's first fully digital e-literature festival, marking a significant advancement in global literary engagement. Over four days, it attracted over 1 lakh viewers, highlighting the increasing demand for digital discourse while bridging geographical barriers through technology on a global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 02-03-2026 12:22 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 12:22 IST
Madism Digital Literature Festival: A New Era of E-Literature
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Kerala has launched the Madism Digital Literature Festival 2026 (MDLF), marking it as Asia's first and largest fully digital e-literature festival. The event, held from February 26 to March 1, showcased over 40 sessions and garnered more than 1 lakh viewers, setting a new standard for digital literary gatherings in Asia.

The festival, organized by the Kerala-based news platform Madism Digital, aimed to eliminate geographical barriers by providing global access to literary and cultural discussions. It featured an impressive lineup of contemporary thinkers from various fields, establishing MDLF as a dynamic intellectual platform.

Unveiled on Valentine's Day, the MDLF logo symbolizes the convergence of emotional legacy and digital advancement. Madism Digital's rapid growth reflects its ambition to transform the literary landscape by fostering a borderless digital dialogue, with future expansions planned to include international authors and diverse cultural leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Britain's Evacuation Effort in the Middle East: A Prepared Response

Britain's Evacuation Effort in the Middle East: A Prepared Response

 United Kingdom
2
India and Canada ink MoU to promote use of renewable energy.

India and Canada ink MoU to promote use of renewable energy.

 India
3
Middle East Conflict Disrupts Key Energy Routes, Threatens Economic Stability

Middle East Conflict Disrupts Key Energy Routes, Threatens Economic Stabilit...

 India
4
Bomb Scare Strikes Delhi: Schools and Axis Bank Evacuated

Bomb Scare Strikes Delhi: Schools and Axis Bank Evacuated

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026