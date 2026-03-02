Madism Digital Literature Festival: A New Era of E-Literature

Kerala has launched the Madism Digital Literature Festival 2026 (MDLF), marking it as Asia's first and largest fully digital e-literature festival. The event, held from February 26 to March 1, showcased over 40 sessions and garnered more than 1 lakh viewers, setting a new standard for digital literary gatherings in Asia.

The festival, organized by the Kerala-based news platform Madism Digital, aimed to eliminate geographical barriers by providing global access to literary and cultural discussions. It featured an impressive lineup of contemporary thinkers from various fields, establishing MDLF as a dynamic intellectual platform.

Unveiled on Valentine's Day, the MDLF logo symbolizes the convergence of emotional legacy and digital advancement. Madism Digital's rapid growth reflects its ambition to transform the literary landscape by fostering a borderless digital dialogue, with future expansions planned to include international authors and diverse cultural leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)