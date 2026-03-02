EU's United Front Against Threats

The European Union has reiterated its commitment to support its member states in the face of threats, as declared by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Her statement followed a recent drone strike at Britain's Royal Air Force base in Akrotiri, Cyprus.

While emphasizing that Cyprus was not the intended target, von der Leyen made it clear that the EU stands united with its member nations against any acts of aggression. Her comments were shared in a post on the social media platform X.

This declaration of solidarity underscores the European Union's stance on maintaining collective safety and security among its members, particularly amidst growing geopolitical tensions.