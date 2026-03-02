Left Menu

EU's United Front Against Threats

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, following a drone strike at the Akrotiri RAF base in Cyprus, reaffirmed the EU's commitment to stand firmly and collectively with member states against threats. Though Cyprus was not targeted, the EU emphasizes solidarity amidst such incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 12:17 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 12:17 IST
EU's United Front Against Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union has reiterated its commitment to support its member states in the face of threats, as declared by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Her statement followed a recent drone strike at Britain's Royal Air Force base in Akrotiri, Cyprus.

While emphasizing that Cyprus was not the intended target, von der Leyen made it clear that the EU stands united with its member nations against any acts of aggression. Her comments were shared in a post on the social media platform X.

This declaration of solidarity underscores the European Union's stance on maintaining collective safety and security among its members, particularly amidst growing geopolitical tensions.

