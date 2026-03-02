Left Menu

West Asia Conflict Grounds Kolkata's International Flights

Escalating conflict in West Asia causes the cancellation of over 20 international flights from Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport. Affected airlines include Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, Air Arabia, and Flydubai, with passengers advised to check with airlines for updates and rescheduling options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-03-2026 12:21 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 12:21 IST
West Asia Conflict Grounds Kolkata's International Flights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At least 20 international flights from Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport were cancelled on Monday as tensions in West Asia intensified, airport sources reported.

Officials confirmed that due to the worsening conflict and operational issues, several flights by carriers such as Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways were grounded. Specific cancellations included four arrivals and departures each for Emirates and two each for Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways, among others.

Passengers affected were scheduled for Gulf destinations like Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi. Airlines are stepping in to provide rescheduling and alternative arrangements. The airport remains vigilant, advising passengers to confirm their flight status before travelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

