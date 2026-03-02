West Asia Conflict Grounds Kolkata's International Flights

At least 20 international flights from Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport were cancelled on Monday as tensions in West Asia intensified, airport sources reported.

Officials confirmed that due to the worsening conflict and operational issues, several flights by carriers such as Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways were grounded. Specific cancellations included four arrivals and departures each for Emirates and two each for Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways, among others.

Passengers affected were scheduled for Gulf destinations like Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi. Airlines are stepping in to provide rescheduling and alternative arrangements. The airport remains vigilant, advising passengers to confirm their flight status before travelling.

