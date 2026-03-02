Left Menu

Turbulence in the Cloud: Amazon Faces Connectivity Challenges Amid Gulf Tensions

Amazon's cloud data centers in Bahrain and the UAE experienced connectivity issues amid Iranian retaliatory strikes in response to U.S. and Israeli actions. The UAE center faced a power outage caused by 'objects' hitting the facility. Amazon advised users to utilize other regions as investigations proceeded.

Updated: 02-03-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 12:19 IST
Amazon's cloud services encountered major disruptions in the Middle East as regional tensions escalate. Data centers located in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates are grappling with connectivity issues, according to an Amazon statement on Monday, amid Iranian attacks responding to U.S. and Israeli military actions.

In the UAE, one of Amazon Web Services' data zones suffered a power outage after being struck by unidentified objects, resulting in sparks and fire. The aftermath of the attacks has impacted airports, ports, and residential regions across the Gulf.

While some restoration efforts have been made in the UAE, Amazon advised customers to switch to alternate regions to avoid continued connectivity problems and error rates. The company has not disclosed if the UAE incidents are directly linked to Iran's strikes nor did it comment on the Bahrain data center issues when approached by Reuters.

