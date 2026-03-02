Left Menu

Nagaland Teachers Stand Firm: Protests Continue Over Salary Demands

The Nagaland Government Teachers Association's protest continues as teachers demand their salaries be shifted to the State Plan. While the government is open to dialogue, it warns of financial repercussions. The protest impacts students, with calls for teachers to return amidst threats of disciplinary action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:58 IST
Nagaland Teachers Stand Firm: Protests Continue Over Salary Demands
The Nagaland Government Teachers Association (NGTA) persisted with their protest for the third consecutive day on Monday, firmly stating that the demonstration will continue unless the state government addresses their demands.

Advisor for School Education, Kekhrielhoulie Yhome, emphasized the government's openness to dialogue, but also highlighted that bypassing legal procedures is not an option. Teachers, primarily from the RMSA 2010 and 2013 batches, are insisting on the transition of their salaries to the State Plan. However, Yhome cautioned that such a move could result in the state losing more than Rs 80 crore in central funding.

A total of 2,293 teachers continue to hold their ground outside the Directorate of School Education. While the government grapples with teacher shortages, Yhome warned of potential disciplinary actions. The situation poses a significant impact on government school students, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

