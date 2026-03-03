UAE's Strategic Goods Reserves: Ready for Any Crisis

The United Arab Emirates is well-prepared for potential supply chain disruptions, with strategic reserves of basic goods that can last between four and six months. This announcement came from the economy minister on Tuesday, amid rising concerns about supply interruptions due to regional conflicts.

The UAE, demonstrating its proactive approach to crisis management, has plans to quickly source alternatives in case of a supply shortage. This includes tapping into various markets to maintain the country's economic stability during uncertain times.

The economy minister's statement aims to allay fears about the impact of regional tensions on the UAE's supply chain, underscoring the nation's resilience and proactive strategy to handle crises efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)