IndiGo Launches Repatriation Operations Amidst Middle East Conflict

In response to the escalating Middle East conflict, IndiGo has initiated a series of repatriation flights to bring back stranded passengers. On Tuesday, the airline successfully operated four flights to Jeddah and is planning to commence another flight to Muscat later in the day.

IndiGo has also announced plans for repatriation flights to cities in the UAE on March 4, contingent upon receiving the necessary local approvals. This follows a temporary suspension of certain flights to the Middle East and Europe. The airline now plans to gradually reinstate its services to Muscat, Jeddah, Madinah, and Athens.

Overall, IndiGo aims to manage a total of 26 flights connecting these destinations. The airline emphasized its active coordination with authorities to secure local slots and permits as it works to resume its full operational schedule.

