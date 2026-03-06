Trinity Study Abroad Revolutionizes Overseas Education Experience

Since its inception in 1982, Trinity Air Travel & Tours Pvt. Ltd. has become a pillar in India's travel industry. Its latest expansion, Trinity Study Abroad, is reshaping the overseas education process for Indian students.

Operating over two years, Trinity Study Abroad tackles the fragmented and overwhelming task of international education by offering a comprehensive, single-window service. The division combines personalized academic counseling with expert visa processing and logistical support.

Mr. Baby John, Managing Director of Trinity Air Travel, emphasizes the company's dedication to trust, integrity, and customer service. 'Trinity Study Abroad offers end-to-end mentorship, ensuring transparency and reducing the stress for families navigating the international education journey,' John explained. By integrating educational services with travel logistics, Trinity Study Abroad aids students in the UK, Canada, Australia, and beyond, ensuring their transition is secure and well-guided.