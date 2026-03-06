Left Menu

Karnataka Advances Education and Health Initiatives

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah reveals plans for the Rohith Vemula Bill to combat caste-based discrimination in universities. State budget focuses on educational reforms, including the transformation of institutions and new course offerings. Medical infrastructure enhancements and partnerships for healthcare advancements also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-03-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 14:59 IST
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled significant measures to tackle caste-based discrimination in educational institutions through the proposed Rohith Vemula Bill. This legislative effort aims to protect students across government and private universities from caste-based atrocities.

Education reforms took center stage in Karnataka's state budget, revealing plans to transform the University of Visveshvaraya College of Engineering into an IIT model institution, backed by a Rs 500 crore investment. Additionally, 15 new high-demand courses in fields like AI and Cloud Computing will be introduced in government polytechnics and engineering colleges.

In the healthcare sector, major enhancements are underway, with allocations for constructing and equipping medical colleges and hospitals. Collaborations with institutions like the Azim Premji Foundation emphasize a commitment to improving medical facilities, highlighting the ongoing development of a 1,000-bedded super-speciality hospital in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

