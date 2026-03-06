Karnataka's Youth Social Media Ban: A Controversial Step Forward

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has unveiled a groundbreaking policy banning social media use for individuals under the age of 16. This move, revealed during the state's 2026-27 budget presentation, is designed to protect children from social media's detrimental effects, such as mental health issues and decreased academic performance.

The initiative has sparked mixed reactions. While some parents support the restriction, questions arise about its practical implementation, given the prevalence of mobile app-based teaching in schools. Health and child development experts endorse the ban, highlighting possible improvements in children's cognitive and emotional health.

However, professionals from various fields argue for a balanced approach. Rather than a strict ban, they suggest guidelines and education on responsible social media usage. This initiative by Karnataka echoes global actions, as seen in Australia's similar ban on social media for minors.