Chandigarh Becomes Fully Literate: A Historic Literacy Achievement

Chandigarh achieves an exceptional literacy rate of 99.93%, marking its status as a fully literate Union Territory. A felicitation event celebrated this milestone, with significant contributions from educational authorities, community members, and programs like ULLAS. The achievement highlights advancements in women's literacy and sets a benchmark under the National Education Policy 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-03-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:04 IST
Chandigarh has emerged as a beacon of education by achieving a remarkable literacy rate of 99.93%, officially becoming a fully literate Union Territory. An official statement on Tuesday underscored the success as educational authorities celebrated with a felicitation ceremony for neo-literates.

The event, part of the ULLAS-Nav Saksharon ka Alankaran Samaroh, was graced by Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, who hailed the milestone as a historic moment for the city. Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad lauded the collective efforts of various stakeholders, which helped Chandigarh surpass the 95% literacy benchmark set by the National Education Policy 2020.

Significantly, women's literacy saw a commendable rise from 90.7% to 99.89%, underscoring the empowerment of women. The governor attributed the achievement to the dedicated work of the Chandigarh Administration, educators, and volunteers, while emphasizing the role of literacy in fostering lifelong learning and contributing to a 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

