Supreme Court Orders NCERT Overhaul Amid Judiciary Curriculum Controversy

The Supreme Court has taken a firm stance against three experts involved in the controversial NCERT class 8 social science textbook chapter that contained 'offensive' material about corruption in the judiciary. On Wednesday, the apex court instructed the Centre and state governments to disengage from these experts.

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant ordered the Centre to form a committee of domain experts within a week to finalize the NCERT legal studies curriculum, addressing issues across all grades. The committee may include a former senior judge, academician, and legal practitioner, and involve the National Judicial Academy.

Concerns were raised about the integrity of the curriculum creation process, leading to an apology from NCERT's director and the Ministry of Education. The government is urged to conduct a comprehensive review of textbook content, ensuring factual accuracy and balanced representation.