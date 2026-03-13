Gujarat Government Assures No Gas Shortage Amidst West Asia Conflict

The Gujarat government on Friday dismissed claims made by the Opposition regarding a shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and natural gas due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Assuring the legislative assembly of ample stock, the state disclosed it has over four lakh cylinders available. Earlier, Congress MLAs had staged a protest demanding reduced LPG prices for homemakers.

Senior Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar raised concerns in the House about potential gas shortages. However, officials reassured the public, affirming that the state was monitoring the situation closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)