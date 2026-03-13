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Taming the Tusker: A Dramatic Elephant Capture

A wild elephant responsible for the death of a coffee grower was captured in Kodagu, India. The operation involved trained elephants and personnel chasing the tusker for nine kilometers. Locals had protested for its capture, and officials tranquilized the animal, relocating it to a nearby elephant camp.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kodagu | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:05 IST
Taming the Tusker: A Dramatic Elephant Capture
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  • India

A wild elephant that claimed the life of a coffee grower in Kodagu, India, has been captured by the Forest Department in a well-coordinated operation. The elephant had been causing havoc among workers, planters, and students, prompting local protests for its capture.

The tusker was responsible for the death of Ganapathi, a 49-year-old coffee grower, after it trampled him in a plantation near Siddapura. The Forest Department, acting swiftly after the incident, launched an operation with six trained elephants from the Dubare Elephant Camp.

The operation entailed chasing the wild elephant across nine kilometers in coffee plantations around Virajpet taluk. Sharp shooter Ranjan and veterinarian Dr. Ramesh successfully tranquilized the animal, which was then secured and transported to the Mathigodu elephant camp.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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