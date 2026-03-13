Nepal Restricts On-Arrival Visas for Iranian Nationals
Nepal has announced that it will no longer issue on-arrival visas to Iranian nationals, requiring them to obtain visas from a Nepalese Embassy abroad, except for individuals holding government and diplomatic passports. This policy adjustment also applies to those with travel documents under refugee status.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:06 IST
- Country:
- Nepal
Nepal has put a stop to issuing on-arrival visas for Iranian nationals, the country's Immigration Department confirmed on Friday.
According to the latest directive, Iranian nationals, barring those with government and diplomatic passports, need to secure a visa from a Nepalese Embassy before entering Nepal.
This measure increases the total number of countries excluded from Nepal's on-arrival visa policy to 13, and impacts individuals holding refugee status.
(With inputs from agencies.)