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Nepal Restricts On-Arrival Visas for Iranian Nationals

Nepal has announced that it will no longer issue on-arrival visas to Iranian nationals, requiring them to obtain visas from a Nepalese Embassy abroad, except for individuals holding government and diplomatic passports. This policy adjustment also applies to those with travel documents under refugee status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:06 IST
Nepal Restricts On-Arrival Visas for Iranian Nationals
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  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal has put a stop to issuing on-arrival visas for Iranian nationals, the country's Immigration Department confirmed on Friday.

According to the latest directive, Iranian nationals, barring those with government and diplomatic passports, need to secure a visa from a Nepalese Embassy before entering Nepal.

This measure increases the total number of countries excluded from Nepal's on-arrival visa policy to 13, and impacts individuals holding refugee status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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