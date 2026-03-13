Coal Production Surpasses 200 Million Tonnes

Coal production has achieved a significant milestone, surpassing the 200 million tonne mark in the ongoing financial year as of March 11. According to a statement from the Ministry of Coal on Friday, captive and commercial mines were responsible for producing 194.17 million tonnes, while other mines added 6.06 million tonnes.

The Ministry also reported a consistent rise in coal dispatch, with figures showing a 7.71 percent year-on-year increase. This growth saw coal dispatch rise from 182.98 million tonnes to 197.09 million tonnes, highlighting the sector's robust expansion.

The impressive performance reflects the strengthened capabilities of both captive and commercial mining operations, positioning the coal industry for sustained growth in the upcoming quarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)