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Modi Unveils Assam Projects, Slams Congress on Security, Land Rights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress for risking national security and denying land rights to Assam's indigenous people. He launched infrastructure projects worth Rs 24,250 crore, focusing on road connectivity and tea garden workers' land rights. Modi emphasized BJP's commitment to peace and development in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-03-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 21:45 IST
Modi Unveils Assam Projects, Slams Congress on Security, Land Rights
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress for compromising national security by allegedly handing over indigenous land to infiltrators. During his two-day visit to Assam, Modi launched projects worth Rs 24,250 crore, emphasizing the BJP's role in ending historic injustices and fostering peace and development.

The Prime Minister noted that the double-engine government has brought significant changes, such as granting land rights to tea garden communities. While inaugurating projects valued at Rs 4,570 crore in Kokrajhar and Rs 19,680 crore in Guwahati, Modi said ongoing initiatives aim to bolster infrastructure and road connectivity.

Modi expressed hope for a BJP win in the upcoming elections and accused the Congress of making false promises. New train services were introduced to enhance trade and tourism. Additionally, 28,241 tea garden workers received land rights, affirming the BJP's commitment to the region's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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