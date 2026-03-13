Modi Unveils Assam Projects, Slams Congress on Security, Land Rights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress for compromising national security by allegedly handing over indigenous land to infiltrators. During his two-day visit to Assam, Modi launched projects worth Rs 24,250 crore, emphasizing the BJP's role in ending historic injustices and fostering peace and development.

The Prime Minister noted that the double-engine government has brought significant changes, such as granting land rights to tea garden communities. While inaugurating projects valued at Rs 4,570 crore in Kokrajhar and Rs 19,680 crore in Guwahati, Modi said ongoing initiatives aim to bolster infrastructure and road connectivity.

Modi expressed hope for a BJP win in the upcoming elections and accused the Congress of making false promises. New train services were introduced to enhance trade and tourism. Additionally, 28,241 tea garden workers received land rights, affirming the BJP's commitment to the region's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)