Uttarakhand Expands Global Language Skills for Youth

In a significant move, the Uttarakhand government announced plans to establish a new language training centre in Almora. This initiative follows the success of the first centre in Dehradun, launched under the 'Chief Minister's Skill Upgradation and Global Employment Scheme' in 2023.

State Minister for Skill Development, Saurabh Bahuguna, disclosed this development during the Budget session held in Gairsain. The program offers eight to ten months of language training to students, with employment facilitation through the centre. The budget for this was increased from Rs 75 lakh to Rs 3.3 crore to reach more young people.

In less than three years, 147 students have been trained in foreign languages, with 92 securing jobs in countries like Germany, Japan, and Saudi Arabia. Amid West Asia conflict, the government assures the safety of those employed abroad, with Bahuguna confirming the well-being of 30 individuals in Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)