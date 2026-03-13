Explosion Rattles Merchant Vessel Near UAE Anchorage

An explosion was reported by a merchant vessel near the al Sharjah anchorage in the United Arab Emirates, according to British maritime security firm Ambrey on Friday.

Ambrey assessed that the explosion occurred at an undetermined distance from the vessel and was likely a result of a projectile interception during an attack on the UAE.

Fortunately, no damage to the vessel or injuries to the crew were reported, ensuring the safety of those involved in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)