Left Menu

Explosion Rattles Merchant Vessel Near UAE Anchorage

A merchant vessel reported an explosion near al Sharjah anchorage, UAE. Ambrey, a maritime security firm, assessed it as a projectile interception during an attack in the region. The vessel and crew remained unharmed, with no reported damage or injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 23:32 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 23:32 IST
Explosion Rattles Merchant Vessel Near UAE Anchorage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An explosion was reported by a merchant vessel near the al Sharjah anchorage in the United Arab Emirates, according to British maritime security firm Ambrey on Friday.

Ambrey assessed that the explosion occurred at an undetermined distance from the vessel and was likely a result of a projectile interception during an attack on the UAE.

Fortunately, no damage to the vessel or injuries to the crew were reported, ensuring the safety of those involved in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026