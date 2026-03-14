MOL Challenges Croatian Pipeline Pricing: A Battle Over Oil

Hungarian refiner MOL, together with its subsidiary Slovnaft, has filed an official complaint with the European Commission, targeting the pricing policies of Croatian pipeline operator JANAF.

The complaint follows MOL's recent grievance to the EU's competition authority over JANAF's refusal to transport Russian crude oil. This disagreement has escalated as Hungary and Slovakia face oil shortages due to disruptions on the Druzhba pipeline, which delivers Russian oil through Ukraine.

MOL asserts that JANAF's fees are disproportionate, having nearly doubled while MOL's orders increased by one and a half times. MOL highlights that such price hikes are unjustifiable compared to JANAF's operational costs. So far, JANAF has not publicly responded. Despite challenges, both Hungary and Slovakia maintain exemptions to EU restrictions on Russian oil imports.