Nitte University's BArch Program: Crafting the Future of Architecture

Nitte University in Bengaluru offers a robust Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) program that melds traditional craftsmanship with contemporary innovation. This five-year course is designed to train aspiring architects to design functional, sustainable, and inspiring spaces, addressing the evolving needs of the built environment.

Endorsed by the Council of Architecture, the program emphasizes experiential learning, bridging theoretical knowledge with practical applications. Located across two campuses in Mangaluru and Bengaluru, the curriculum integrates technical proficiency with design thinking, aligning with industry trends and challenges.

Students benefit from strong mentorship, expert faculty, and industry engagement, preparing them for diverse roles in architecture and allied fields. With a foundation in subjects like sustainable design and urban planning, graduates are equipped to address modern socio-environmental challenges.