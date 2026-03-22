The Global Classroom Phone Ban Movement: Navigating the Digital Dilemma

In response to growing concerns about classroom distractions and cyberbullying, over half the world's countries have implemented bans on mobile phones in schools, according to the UNESCO Global Education Monitoring (GEM) team. The increase aims to address the negative influence of digital environments on students.

Studies indicated an alarming impact of social media on teenage girls' body image, with platforms like Instagram and TikTok accentuating these issues through targeted algorithms. Consequently, several nations are employing strategies ranging from complete bans to regulatory frameworks allowing controlled phone use.

While countries such as France continue to evolve their legislative approaches, a nuanced picture emerges with decentralized education systems allowing local entities to define policies. Meanwhile, the link between social media use and socioemotional challenges among young girls underscores the urgency in regulating digital interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)