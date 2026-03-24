Delhi High Court Upholds Free Speech in University Protest Ruling

The Delhi High Court has lifted the suspension of a student from Dr B R Ambedkar University, who was accused of participating in a protest. The court underscored that freedom of speech and expression, especially in the form of peaceful protests, is essential at educational institutions.

Justice Jasmeet Singh pointed out that a university's role extends beyond academics; it's a hub for nurturing independent thought. He noted that students should be encouraged to engage in discussions and dissent, which are vital components of a robust educational environment and are necessary for holistic development.

The court criticized the university's action, stating that expulsion was a disproportionate response to the protest, which didn't disrupt academic activities. The verdict allows the student to resume studies, as the academic year lost cannot be reclaimed.

(With inputs from agencies.)