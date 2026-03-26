BSNL's Massive Network Expansion & Profit Surge

BSNL is gearing up for a significant network expansion by deploying an additional 50,000-60,000 mobile towers as it aims to enhance its 4G network and smoothly transition to 5G. This ambitious project is fueled by the largest single-year investment of Rs 20,000 crore in the company's history.

According to Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, BSNL currently operates 98,000 towers, covering an extensive area with 4G signals, and is looking to amplify this reach to boost signal robustness. The transition to 5G is anticipated to be seamless due to the indigenous Atmanirbhar 4G technology used in the network.

BSNL has seen a notable increase in subscribers, from 8.55 crore in June 2024 to 9.27 crore today, contributing to the company's financial turnaround. After 18 years, BSNL has reported a quarterly profit, with operating profits nearly doubling from Rs 2,395 crores to Rs 5,100 crores. Continued growth is expected in the coming fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)